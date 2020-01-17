Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder Elected PHC4 Vice-Chairman

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves healthcare and medical treatment. As healthcare costs continue to rise, the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) aims to ensure access to quality healthcare for all Pennsylvanians regardless of ability to pay. As an independent state agency, council members are tasked with addressing rising healthcare costs by collecting and studying data regarding the cost and quality of care. While the cost of healthcare is often hidden from patients and consumers, PHC4 makes this valuable information available to the public.

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder was recently elected to serve as the vice-chairman of the Council. Snyder has served on the council since 2010 and joined the Executive board in 2013. He was first elected the Board's chairman in 2016 followed by two subsequent terms. Snyder knows the importance of affordable, quality healthcare to the workers across Pennsylvania, and has proudly represented their interests this issue.

PHC4 provides Pennsylvanians with the information they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare. For the last three years I have worked with fellow council members to address prohibitive healthcare costs and expand access to quality healthcare. I look forward to continuing this work for years to come," stated Secretary Treasurer Snyder.

"The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO represents working families across the commonwealth on the issues that matter, and access to quality healthcare is a top priority. PHC4 provides the kind of transparency and consumer support that we need. We congratulate Frank on his election and are proud of his continued service," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

PHC4 uses the most up to date data to assess and rate hospital performance across our Commonwealth in a yearly report. Reports issued PHC4 have covered topics from the opioid crisis and common procedures to breast cancer and pediatric heart surgery.

The Council elected Sam Denisco, PA Chamber of Business and Industry, as chairman and Todd Shamash, Capital Blue Cross, as treasurer.

