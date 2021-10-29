Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Stands with SFT Local 1147 Educators Ready to Strike

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued statements on Thursday in support of the Scranton Federation of Teachers Local 1147, who has announced its decision to strike next Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

"These educators are standing up for their students and their community. They have been fighting for a fair contract that values teachers and paraprofessionals and provides educational resources for Scranton's children for too long. The union members of the Scranton Federation of Teachers are standing up for their community, and the labor movement stands with them," stated President Bloomingdale.

"Teachers and educators are essential workers who put themselves on the line throughout this pandemic to serve our children. The school district's response is to cut funding for students and schools, deepening inequality and denying access to quality education. It's time to invest in education, not austerity cuts," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

