Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Will Not Be Deterred By Janus Decision

The Janus case is just one part of a multi-pronged strategy orchestrated by ultra-right wing and corporate special interests to pick-off union members and suppress workers' rights through a deceitful campaign. Working people and their unions will not only fight back these attacks; we will thrive together in solidarity.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statements:

"Businesses are not mandated to give away goods and services free of charge to whomever walks through their door. But labor unions are legally required to represent every working person in a workplace, regardless of their membership-status. Every worker benefits from the terms of the union contract, and fair share fees cover the cost of that representation and negotiation. We know that union contracts lift up wages and improve conditions for all workers. The dark money that has bankrolled this case and subsequent decision, will not sway us from fighting for economic dignity and the rights working people deserve," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder remarked, "Let's be clear, no one is ever forced to join a union, nor is anyone ever forced to pay a single cent to support political activity. Membership dues and fair share fees go to the cost of representing workers' voices, defending their rights at work, and negotiating collective bargaining agreements that respect their labor. A court case will not stop us from organizing new members and mobilizing those who understand exactly what is at stake."

