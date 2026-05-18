Pennsylvania American Water Announces Major Water Tank Upgrades Statewide

$17.8 million in upgrades to support reliable water service, strong pressure and safe, high-quality water

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the start of the annual Infrastructure Week observation, Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2026 storage tank improvement plan, a series of upgrades designed to help ensure reliable service, consistent water pressure and continued protection of water quality for customers across the Commonwealth.

The plan includes the rehabilitation of seven existing water storage tanks and construction of two new tanks, representing approximately $17.8 million in system improvements this year. These upgrades are designed to support reliable service, maintain consistent water pressure and strengthen fire protection. They also help protect water quality and extend the life of critical infrastructure.

"Water storage tanks play a key role in delivering the service our customers depend on every day," said Tony Nokovich, vice president of engineering at Pennsylvania American Water. "These improvements help maintain consistent pressure, support fire protection and ensure we can meet customer demand – both today and into the future."

Tank rehabilitation work includes inspecting, sandblasting and recoating tanks to protect them from corrosion and maintain water quality. These proactive upgrades extend the life of existing infrastructure and help avoid more costly replacements. Customers are not expected to experience service interruptions during this work.

This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint seven storage tanks:

County Municipality Cost Size (gal) Butler Saxonburg Borough $416,300 250,000 Lackawanna Waverly Township $332,200 500,000 Lancaster Bart Township $728,000 2,000,000 Monroe Coolbaugh Township $291,000 100,000 Monroe Hamilton Township $379,100 500,000 Union East Buffalo Township $700,000 1,000,000 Washington North Franklin Township $1,030,200 2,000,000

The company is also constructing two new water storage tanks to provide additional water storage capacity, which will help the company continue to deliver reliable water service to meet customer demand and provide fire protection.

County Municipality Cost Size (gal) Dauphin Derry Township $8,000,000 2,000,000 Monroe Palmer Township $6,000,000 500,000

These infrastructure projects are not only an important investment in public health and safety, they also help support the economic vitality of the community. Research shows that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 10 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $722 million in 2025 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,220 jobs. The company's 2026 tank rehabilitation and construction projects will support more than 178 jobs.

To learn more about Pennsylvania American Water's infrastructure investment efforts, visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com/infrastructure.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water