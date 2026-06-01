Pennsylvania American Water Completes Purchase of Community Utilities of Pennsylvania Systems, Part of Nexus Water Group Systems

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. announced today the completion of its acquisition of Community Utilities of Pennsylvania's three water and three wastewater systems in Pennsylvania from Nexus Regulated Utilities, LLC, a subsidiary of Nexus Water Group, Inc. ("Nexus Water Group").

The acquisition adds approximately 3,300 water and 4,000 wastewater customer connections to Pennsylvania American Water's footprint. Additionally, Pennsylvania American Water is welcoming to its operations 10 employees from Community Utilities of Pennsylvania who have proudly provided water and wastewater service to these customers.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are delighted to welcome our new customers and new employees to the Pennsylvania American Water family," said President Justin Ladner. "We look forward to serving our new customers and helping to ensure a smooth transition by relying on the expertise of local employees who know these operations best. Our team is committed to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to the communities we serve."

On May 19, 2025, American Water announced its agreement to acquire Nexus Water Group systems in eight states across the U.S., highlighting benefits for customers and demonstrating the company's successful implementation of its core growth strategy as it creates value for customers, employees and shareholders.

Approvals by applicable state regulatory commissions and governmental entities were finalized on May 21, 2026, and American Water completed the purchase on June 1, 2026.

Pennsylvania American Water is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for its new customers , who will receive additional information in the mail in the coming weeks. The information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website under Customer Service and Billing.

New customers will be able to take advantage of Pennsylvania American Water's robust customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, as well as flexible payment options and customer assistance programs for qualifying customers needing help paying their bills.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, anticipated capital investments and the ability to achieve certain benefits, synergies and goals relating to the acquired operations. These statements are based on the current expectations of management of American Water. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including with respect to (1) the occurrence, in whole or in part, of the plans, benefits and synergies expected or predicted to occur as a result of the acquisition; (2) unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the integration of the acquired operations; (3) regulatory, legislative, local or municipal actions affecting the water and wastewater industries, which could adversely affect American Water; and (4) other economic, business and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance or results, and American Water does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. The foregoing factors should not be considered to be exclusive.

SOURCE American Water