Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to Learn About New Rates and Available Bill Assistance Programs

More than $1 billion in planned system upgrades will strengthen water and wastewater infrastructure, while expanded affordability programs offer additional support for eligible customers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water is encouraging customers to learn more about new water and wastewater rates taking effect this week and the company's expanded customer assistance program available to help eligible households manage their bills.

"The changes customers will see on their bills help continue to improve the safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater service they and their communities depend on every day," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "We are focused on expanding customer assistance and helping customers access the support available to them if eligible, freeing up money for everyday household needs."

The new rates approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) will support the company's ongoing plans to invest $1.2 billion through mid-2027 to modernize and strengthen its water and wastewater systems in communities across Pennsylvania. This infrastructure improvement plan includes replacing 117 miles of aging water main, continuing to eliminate lead service lines, and addressing contaminants of emerging concern such as PFAS in drinking water. The new rates will also support critical wastewater system upgrades, including the replacement of 32 miles of aging sewer main.

Expanded Customer Assistance Available

Pennsylvania American Water has provided payment assistance to eligible customers through its H2O Help to Others Program™ for more than 35 years. Last year alone, customers received more than $16 million in discounts and $1.8 million in grants through the program.

As part of the PUC-approved rate change, Pennsylvania American Water will enhance its programs to provide additional support for qualified customers with past-due balances. The enhanced program will:

Increase monthly financial assistance from $25 to $40, helping eligible customers reduce past-due balances while staying on track with payments.

Allow enrolled eligible customers to earn monthly arrearage forgiveness credits for each complete payment made while enrolled in the program, regardless of timeliness.

Provide eligible customers with an opportunity to receive complete arrearage forgiveness over a 24-month period.

Apply retroactive credits to participating households once their in-program balance has been paid in full.

"While these investments are necessary to continue delivering high-quality water and wastewater services, we remain committed to helping customers facing financial challenges," Ladner continued. "These enhancements will provide eligible customers with more opportunities to reduce past-due balances, maintain service, and improve household affordability."

In partnership with Dollar Energy Fund, Pennsylvania American Water offers a simple three-step process to help customers determine eligibility. Customers can first use the online income calculator, then review eligibility requirements, and lastly apply for assistance. These programs are designed to provide additional support and improve affordability for qualifying households.

Understanding the New Rates

Under the PUC-approved rates, the typical residential water customer will see an increase of approximately $3 per month. Customers served by sanitary wastewater systems will see an increase of approximately $14 per month, while customers served by combined stormwater and wastewater systems will see an increase of approximately $17 per month.

Customers can find information about their specific rate zone, estimated bill impacts, and customer assistance programs at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/rates and in upcoming bill communications.

"Water and wastewater service is something families rely on every day," Ladner said. "Our responsibility is to make smart upgrades that keep service safe and reliable while connecting customers to programs that can help when they need it most."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water