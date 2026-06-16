Pennsylvania American Water Launches 2026 Flow Forward Summer Camp Program to Help Teens Explore the Water Industry Workforce

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water today launched its 2026 Flow Forward Summer Camp Program, offering high school sophomores, juniors and seniors a multi-day workforce development experience. This year, the company will host the camp in two locations for students to explore career pathways and participate in hands-on opportunities and mentorship – in McMurray from June 16-18 and in Mechanicsburg from June 23-25.

"Investing in our youth is an investment in the future of our workforce," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "By creating opportunities for young people to gain real-world experience, we are helping develop the next generation of water and wastewater leaders who will keep our communities strong and our essential services moving forward."

The Flow Forward students will participate in skill-building workshops and learning activities, facility tours, resume and interview preparation and have opportunities to network and speak with company staff and industry experts, providing real-world experience and career exploration in the water and wastewater industries.

Pennsylvania American Water also offers the Future Wavemakers Internship Program for college students. Designed to cultivate the next generation of water and wastewater industry leaders, this initiative is built on the foundation of mentorship, professional development and real-world projects that align with both students' academic backgrounds and American Water's organizational goals. Interns participate in capstone projects, networking events and skill-building workshops, all while contributing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the company. This year, the program welcomed 16 college interns at Pennsylvania American Water workplaces across the state, offering hands-on experience in engineering, finance, operations, health and safety, communications and more.

In addition to internship experiences, the company conducts outreach throughout the year to educate students and adults alike about career paths and job opportunities in the water and wastewater industry. The company also partners with schools, colleges, elected officials, government agencies and non-profits and statewide organizations to promote careers in the water industry through participation at school presentations, facility tours, career fairs, community events and more. To request a Pennsylvania American Water representative at an upcoming career fair or outreach event, interested groups can contact [email protected].

Pennsylvania American Water remains dedicated to strengthening its talent pipeline and building stronger communities through innovative workforce development programs. Learn more about the company's workforce here.

To learn more about working at American Water or to view open positions visit jobs.amwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water