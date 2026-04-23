Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

12 nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania receive more than $240K in support

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Pennsylvania American Water, today announce that 12 organizations supporting communities throughout Pennsylvania were awarded 2026 Water and Environment grants totaling $243,349.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation has been a valued community partner to Central Pennsylvania Conservancy, supporting our efforts to steward and restore the Letort Spring Garden Preserve's spring-fed wetlands and stream corridor," said Anna Yelk, the president of the board of directors for the organization. "Once a working watercress farm, this unique landscape is now protected as a nature preserve—providing critical habitat for wildlife while offering meaningful access to the outdoors for the regional community and visitors alike."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"As a provider of safe, clean water and wastewater service for customers across Pennsylvania, a commitment to the well-being of the environment and our watersheds is at the heart of all we do. We understand that as a company, we play an important role in protecting, restoring and enhancing these shared resources, but we also know we can't do it alone," said Pennsylvania American President Justin Ladner. "We – along with the American Water Charitable Foundation – are thankful for the many dedicated community partners we're able to collaborate with and support as they work to address environmental concerns, offer educational resources and help ensure the health and vitality of our state for generations to come."

Below is a list of grantees throughout Pennsylvania:

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Pennsylvania," said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water