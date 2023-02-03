PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® INSTALLS NEW OFFICERS

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® installed its new officers during a ceremony at the Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center, in Harrisburg this week.

Philadelphia Realtor® Al Perry, a second-generation Realtor®, will serve as the association's 100th president in 2023. Perry is the managing partner of Century 21 Advantage Gold, Pennsylvania's largest Century 21 firm, has worked in the industry for more than 26 years and is a member of the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors®.

"I'm honored to represent our 39,000 members this year. The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® has a long history of championing homeownership and private property rights in the commonwealth," Perry said.

Preston Moore is PAR's president-elect this year. Moore is a sales associate with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Hampton, in the North Hills of Pittsburgh. He has been a Realtor® for nearly 20 years and is a member of the Realtors® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.

PAR's First Vice President is Bill Lublin, a member of the Bucks County Association of Realtors®. Lublin is the chief executive officer of Century 21 Advantage Gold and the Lublin Corporation, a property management firm.

David Dean, a Realtor® for 16 years with Howard Hanna Real Estate in Sewickley, will serve as PAR's treasurer. Dean is a member of the Realtors® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.

Christopher Beadling is the immediate past president of the association. He is the vice president and broker of record for Quinn & Wilson, Inc. Realtors® in Montgomery County and is a member of the Bucks County Association of Realtors®.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors