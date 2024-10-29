Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® Recommends Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Real Estate Agent

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent changes in the homebuying process have made establishing clear expectations between buyers and real estate agents even more important, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. That is why the statewide association is advising Pennsylvania consumers on key questions to ask before hiring an agent.

"For most people, buying a house is the largest single purchase they will make in their lifetime," said Bill Lublin, president-elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® and a Philadelphia-area broker. "Having a professional by your side who is the best fit for your specific needs and goals in this process is critically important. Knowing the right questions to ask prospective agents can help you find that ideal match."

Before hiring a buyer agent, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® recommends that consumers interview prospective agents and ask these questions:

How well do you know the markets where I'm searching for a home? – An agent with market knowledge in the area where you are searching can help you successfully find a home in that area.





– An agent with market knowledge in the area where you are searching can help you successfully find a home in that area. Do you have references I can speak with? – Many agents will be happy to connect you with satisfied clients who they have worked with in the past and can speak to their experience.





– Many agents will be happy to connect you with satisfied clients who they have worked with in the past and can speak to their experience. What services will you provide? – Find out what services the agent will provide beyond property showings such as: finding homes based on desired criteria; representation in negotiations; coordinating home inspections; providing connections to lenders; and assisting with closing.





– Find out what services the agent will provide beyond property showings such as: finding homes based on desired criteria; representation in negotiations; coordinating home inspections; providing connections to lenders; and assisting with closing. What will you charge for your services? – Written buyer agreements, which consumers are required to sign with a selected real estate professional before touring a home, must clearly define compensation. Consumers should feel empowered to negotiate buyer agent compensation.





– Written buyer agreements, which consumers are required to sign with a selected real estate professional before touring a home, must clearly define compensation. Consumers should feel empowered to negotiate buyer agent compensation. How will you keep me updated on the progress of my home search? – A real estate agent who aligns with a consumer's communication needs and preferences will create a more effective process.





– A real estate agent who aligns with a consumer's communication needs and preferences will create a more effective process. Are you a Realtor®? – Not every real estate agent is a Realtor®. Realtors® subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics that emphasizes honesty and protecting client interests.

For home sellers specifically, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® advises consumers to ask agents:

What strategies will you employ to recommend a listing price?

What strategies will you employ to attract potential buyers?

Consumers can learn more and find a Realtor® at parealtors.org/whats-new.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)