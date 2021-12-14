PENNSYLVANIA BACK TO BUSINESS CAMPAIGN HOSTS BIPARTISAN FIRESIDE CHAT ON PA ELECTION REFORM AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Back to Business Campaign is hosting the Bipartisan Fireside Chat: PA Election Reform and Economic Recovery featuring State Representative Jared Solomon (D-202) and State Representative Jesse Topper (R-78). These two gentlemen, with very different politics, are coming together for a constructive and civil discussion about common-sense election reforms and needed economic recovery measures the state legislature can take to get PA Back to Business.

The discussion will be hosted by Jabari Jones, President of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, and Gene Barr, President of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

A group of industry and non-profit leaders came together to create the PA Back to Business Campaign to address two challenges affecting businesses in Pennsylvania. First, the continuing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused many businesses to fail and cause stable businesses to have trouble meeting their financial obligations. Second, the debate on election security, reforms, and processes have led to controversial and partisan legislative proposals in the State Legislature which will make it harder to vote.

Businesses in Pennsylvania face significant challenges and obstacles to overcome and fully recover from the pandemic. The Dec. 16th event will encourage legislators to focus on job creation and economic recovery, rather than continuing to debate the results of the 2020 election. The key topics for the moderated discussion between Rep. Solomon and Rep. Topper include state financial assistance to business and PA citizens, voter access, and election security. The Getting Back to Business PA initiative urges legislators to prioritize economic recovery of our state's businesses and residents.

Topics: Economic Recovery, Election Reform, COVID-19 pandemic impact on PA businesses, Non-partisan dialogue, and Voting Laws.

When: December 16th at 4:00 pm

Where: Zoom Registration Link

Speakers: State Rep. Jared Solomon (D-202), State Rep. Jesse Topper (R-78), Jabari Jones, President, West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, and Gene Barr, President, PA Chamber of Business and Industry.

Co-hosts include the following organizations - Committee of Seventy, the Impact Project, the Heinz Endowments, League of Women Voters, Philly Office Retail, and the PA Chamber of Business and Industry.

About Business For America

Business for America is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit business organization. Our agenda focuses solely on improving our country's civic health by increasing civic participation and voter turnout, restoring trust in our elections and democratic institutions, reducing gridlock and polarization, and setting a positive example for business engagement in the political sector. www.bfa.us

