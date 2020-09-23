Pennsylvania Ballet Announces New Board of Trustees Members

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Ballet announced today the appointment of four new board members for a three-year term: George Trammell, Cindy Bolt, Douglas Palmer and Evelyn Ebo. These members join an already generous and tenacious board committed to a strong and bright future.

"We are honored to welcome this exemplary batch of leaders to the Pennsylvania Ballet Board of Trustees whose unmatched expertise, passion for philanthropy and strategic planning will be instrumental in mapping out the long-term goals of this organization," says Shelly Power, executive director of Pennsylvania Ballet. "We'll work closely together to accelerate the growth and evolution of our storied institution, in addition to advancing important initiatives that drive diversity, inclusion and community engagement."

George Trammell

Trammell's professional career included serving as global chief controlling officer and senior vice president of SAP SE. Trammell also held various senior treasury and benefit administration positions at Sunoco. His current volunteer commitments include serving as a Trustee and a member of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Board at the Delaware Museum of Natural History. Trammell serves as Trustee to several independent Trusts. He also serves as a tutor and mentor to at-risk high school students at Urban Promise of Wilmington, Delaware. With deep affection for Pennsylvania Ballet and the art form, Trammell brings with him years of financial planning experience and expertise to the organization.

"I'm pleased to join Pennsylvania Ballet's board of directors and to complement the strengths of the existing board members who are immensely invested in the success and growth of this treasured institution," says Trammell. "I look forward to our collective efforts that'll pave the way forward for this company."

Cindy Bolt

A trusted innovation partner for Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, automotive and energy sectors for over two decades, Bolt is the senior vice president of manufacturing, automotive and energy industries at Salesforce. Bolt is also a member of the National Association of Manufacturers Board in addition to her advisory role for a Salesforce independent software company. Bolt will bring her corporate sales and customer engagement expertise, as well as a propensity for marketing and public relations, to this new position with the board.

"With this new appointment, I'm excited to bring a fresh perspective that'll complement the history and excellence of Pennsylvania Ballet," says Bolt. "We're faced with challenging times, but this incredible organization is very well positioned for continued growth and stability, especially with the help of its dedicated board of trustees."

Douglas Palmer

A well-known community figure who made history as the first African American to lead the city of Trenton, New Jersey, Palmer has served the public in several capacities including a 20-year term as mayor and president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors for two terms. Palmer currently holds the position of president and CEO of Douglas H. Palmer and Associates and specializes in inter-governmental and corporate consulting. Palmer continues to support the community, specifically at-risk and minority populations through the Trenton Literacy Movement that is dedicated to public school students between grades 2-4. Palmer aims to help Pennsylvania Ballet develop a larger African American audience in his new role within the organization.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity which enables me to contribute to Pennsylvania Ballet and the community at large in a meaningful way," says Palmer. "I look forward to advancing deliberative, strong and forward-thinking ideas that'll drive important social change and ultimately heighten the company's progressive wing."

Evelyn Ebo

An accomplished entrepreneur, dancer and all-around performer, Ebo's commitment to the arts and expertise in dance helped to carve her career as a dance instructor where she aids in the development of young, aspiring artists. Ebo began studying dance at the age of four and embarked on her professional dance career with the Philadelphia Dance Company where she later served as a teacher. In addition to touring and performing at various stage productions around the country, her credits also include appearing on well-known television shows. Ebo will bring her passion for dance along with her expert advisory skills to this new position.

"I'm eager to devote my time to this esteemed organization and to collaborate with existing members who bring a wealth of experience and energy to Pennsylvania Ballet," says Ebo. "The arts have always been my core focus and I'm thrilled to serve and continue my commitment to this dynamic industry."

The four new board member additions come on the heels of Tamsin Fast, Sarah J.M. Marshall and Robert 'Hob' Brooks' 2019 appointments as Trustees for the Pennsylvania Ballet.

For more information about Pennsylvania Ballet, please visit Paballet.org.

About Pennsylvania Ballet

Pennsylvania Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and one of Philadelphia's cultural treasures. Internationally renowned dancer Angel Corella took the reigns as Artistic Director at the start of the 2014/2015 season, bringing the company to a new level of excellence with 45 dancers from around the world and an ever-changing repertoire of works. In addition to its performances on Philadelphia's famed Avenue of the Arts, Pennsylvania Ballet serves more than 17,000 individuals across the Philadelphia region every year with hands-on, high quality arts education activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of socioeconomic background or abilities. For more information visit paballet.org or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for a behind the scenes look at our dancers in the studio and onstage.

Pennsylvania Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Ballet

Related Links

http://www.paballet.org

