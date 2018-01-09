Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Department Announces Quarterly Report on Enforcement Orders

Seven Consent Agreement and Orders, two Summary Orders to Cease and Desist, and two Orders to Show Cause issued for violations of the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972;





Five Consent Agreement and Orders issued for violations of the Consumer Credit Code, including one rescinding a previous Suspension Order and another rescinding a previous Cease and Desist Order;





Two Orders, three Consent Agreement and Orders, including a 30-day suspension and a 10-year debarment, and one Cease and Desist Order issued for violations of the Mortgage Licensing Act, and one Consent Agreement and Order issued for violations of the Mortgage Licensing Act and the Loan Interest and Protection Law;





One Consent Agreement and Order and one Cease and Desist Order for violations of the Debt Settlement Services Act;





One Consent Agreement and Order for violations of the Money Transmitter Act;





One Consent Agreement and Order for violations of the Check Casher Licensing Act; and





One Consent Agreement and Order for violations of the Consumer Discount Company Act.

Comprehensive lists of enforcement orders administered by the Department of Banking and Securities are available online at www.dobs.pa.gov. Anyone can ask questions or file complaints concerning financial products or services by calling 1-800-PA-BANKS (or 800-600-0007) or visiting: www.dobs.pa.gov/Consumers/Pages/File-a-Complaint.aspx

