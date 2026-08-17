PENNSYLVANIA CONFERENCE OF TEAMSTERS ANNOUNCE 2026 ENDORSEMENTS

Union Supports Labor Allies Gov. Shapiro, Bipartisan House Delegation

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters announced its endorsements in Pennsylvania's 2026 congressional and gubernatorial races, backing Josh Shapiro for governor and a bipartisan slate of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives who have demonstrated their commitment to workers' rights and advancing the Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA).

The Conference endorsed for the U.S. House of Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st District), Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District), Madeleine Dean (D-4th District), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th District), Chrissy Houlahan (D-6th District), Bob Brooks (D-7th District), Robert Bresnahan (R-8th District), Janelle Stelson (D-10th District), Summer Lee (D-12th District), and Chris Deluzio (D-17th District).

"The Teamsters Union has made it clear that we will only support elected officials who support workers — regardless of political party affiliation," said Bill Hamilton, President of the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters. "Our endorsements this election cycle are going to those who have shown initiative and action and not just provided lip service. Pennsylvania Teamsters are eager to continue to build our bipartisan coalition in Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg to address the issues most important to workers throughout the Commonwealth."

In addition to issuing federal endorsements for candidates who have voted for or committed, if elected, to voting for the FLCA, the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters has thrown their support behind Governor Josh Shapiro's re-election. During his first term, Shapiro has stood with Teamsters, worked across the aisle to deliver for all Pennsylvania workers, and deserves to be re-elected to continue his agenda.

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents over 90,000 hardworking men and women in a wide variety of industries throughout the Commonwealth. For more information, go to pacfteamsters.com/.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters