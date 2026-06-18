PENNSYLVANIA TEAMSTERS ENDORSE ROBERT BRESNAHAN FOR CONGRESS

Congressman Has Been Critical Ally in Advancing the Faster Labor Contracts Act

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters announced its endorsement of U.S. Representative Robert Bresnahan, who is running for re-election in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

"Rep. Bresnahan has always had our backs, particularly when he played a critical role in the successful bipartisan push to pass the Faster Labor Contracts Act in the House of Representatives," said Bill Hamilton, President of the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters. "The Teamsters support candidates who support us regardless of their party affiliation, and for that reason Robert Bresnahan has our unwavering endorsement."

In addition to being one of seven Republicans who worked across the aisle to successfully force a discharge petition on the Faster Labor Contracts Act, Bresnahan has been an indispensable ally for many other Teamsters priorities in Congress. These include the Railway Safety Act, supporting infrastructure funding, extending tax deductions to more workers, strengthening protections against airline pilot fatigue, restoring collective bargaining rights for federal workers, and defending prevailing wage standards in the construction industry.

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents over 90,000 hardworking men and women in a wide variety of industries throughout the Commonwealth. For more information, go to pacfteamsters.com/.

Contact:

Kara Deniz

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SOURCE Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters