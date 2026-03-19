Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Firm Reclamere Marks 25 Years by Advancing Duty of Care Risk Standards

TYRONE, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity firm Reclamere is celebrating 25 years in business by leading a critical shift in how organizations across the Commonwealth and nationwide approach cyber risk and accountability.

Reclamere Executive Leadership

Founded in 2001 in Central Pennsylvania, Reclamere has grown alongside the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. What began as a data destruction and IT asset disposition company has expanded into a full-service cybersecurity advisory firm serving healthcare organizations, financial institutions, senior living providers, and regional businesses throughout Pennsylvania and beyond.

Now, in its 25th year, Reclamere is championing the adoption of the DoCRA Standard and Duty of Care Risk Analysis, a framework that expands how organizations evaluate cybersecurity risk.

"It is no longer enough to measure cyber risk by internal disruption or financial loss," said Joseph Harford, Founder & President of Reclamere. "Duty of Care Risk Analysis requires leaders to consider how their cybersecurity decisions affect patients, clients, partners, and communities across Pennsylvania."

The DoCRA Standard provides a structured method for determining whether security safeguards are reasonable and defensible. The approach is gaining attention as legal frameworks evolve and courts increasingly examine whether organizations exercised appropriate duty of care in preventing foreseeable harm.

Harford points to widely reported ransomware incidents that have disrupted hospitals and critical services, including cases where emergency rooms were forced to close. In situations like these, cybersecurity failures extend beyond data exposure and can directly impact public safety.

"This is becoming a governance issue for Pennsylvania organizations," Harford said. "Boards and executive teams must be prepared to demonstrate that they evaluated cyber risk responsibly. The Duty of Care framework gives them a defensible way to do that."

As part of its 25th anniversary year, Reclamere is launching a focused statewide outreach initiative to educate business leaders and association members on the DoCRA Standard and its implications for risk management and fiduciary responsibility.

The firm continues active collaboration with Pennsylvania and national associations, including the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB), BDO Alliance USA, and LeadingAge PA. Through these partnerships, Reclamere supports financial professionals, healthcare leaders, and senior living communities in strengthening cybersecurity governance across the Commonwealth.

"For twenty-five years, we have been proud to build our company here in Pennsylvania," said CEO Angie Singer Keating. "As expectations around cybersecurity continue to rise, our commitment is to help organizations across this region lead with accountability, resilience, and clarity."

About Reclamere

Reclamere is a Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity and risk management firm headquartered in Tyrone. Celebrating 25 years of service, the company provides cybersecurity advisory services, virtual Chief Security Officer support, risk assessments, compliance guidance, and IT asset disposition for regulated and growth-focused organizations throughout Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region.

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Angie Yasuilitis

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SOURCE Reclamere