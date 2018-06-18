Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Jim Boyle as President

Dr. Boyle is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon who has been treating patients in York County for the past 20 years. He is a dedicated leader for PDA as well as other state and national dental organizations, having served on the PDA Board of Trustees, recently serving as the President of the Pennsylvania Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and on the national level, serving as the chair of the American Dental Association's Committee on Education Recognition Program (CERP).

After graduation from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Boyle received his Doctorate of Dental Science from Northwestern University and completed a residency in his specialty at the University of North Carolina. Before going into private practice, he served in the United States Navy for 21 years, completing tours on two aircraft carriers, working as staff surgeon at Bethesda Naval Hospital and the U.S. Naval Academy, and retiring with the rank of Commander in the Dental Corps.

In addition to his practice, Susquehanna Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Boyle is currently the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Division Chief in the Department of Surgery at York Hospital/Wellspan, and is a member of the surgical staffs of three area hospitals.

Dr. Boyle is active in his community, as a longtime youth basketball and baseball coach.

About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,500 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.

