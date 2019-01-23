Pennsylvania Dental Association Tells How to Find and Choose the Right Dentist

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a qualified dentist that you like and trust may seem like a daunting task. After all, you are searching for someone to be a part of your total health care team. Your oral health is a large part of your overall health. So where does one begin?

First you might think about asking family and friends for recommendations. If you're moving, consider asking your current dentist to make a recommendation. Finally, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) can help with the "Find a Dentist" tool on its website (www.padental.org.) Dentists who are members of PDA also benefit from membership in the ADA (American Dental Association.) A PDA member dentist has a wide network of knowledge and resources at hand. In addition, anyone searching for a PDA member dentist (www.padental.org/findadentist) can discover the following in their directory profile:

Specialty areas (endodontics, periodontics, general dentistry and more)

Insurance acceptance

Methods of payment

The dental practice's website address may be listed and could assist in answering further questions.

Dr. Tamara Brady, a PDA member dentist in Exton, said, "As an ADA and PDA member dentist I have the support of local, state and national programs. Being a member dentist has improved the services I can provide to my patients, and enhanced my dental career."

Once you've tackled the initial search, how do you make a choice? Here are some easy questions to ask:

What are the office hours? Are they convenient?

Is the office within a manageable distance from home?

What is the dentist's approach to preventive dentistry?

How are emergencies handled outside of office hours?

There are more than 5,000 PDA dentists in our state. By asking the right questions and doing some research you can find a dental professional to be a part of your health care team.

About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,500 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.

