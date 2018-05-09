Pennsylvania Department of State Announces Disciplinary Actions Against Licensed, Commissioned Professionals and Organizations

Each BPOA entry includes the name of the respondent, city and county, sanction imposed, a brief description of the basis for the disciplinary or corrective measure and the effective date.

BPOA maintains a searchable database which allows the public to check the license status of all the professionals and establishments it licenses. The Department also provides a searchable database for notaries public.

Anyone who suspects unlicensed activity by an individual or facility, or who has been a victim of unethical treatment, can file a complaint by calling the BPOA hotline at 1-800-822-2113. To report unethical practices by a notary public, call the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation at 717-783-4849.

Complaints against licensed professionals or notaries also can be filed through the Department's Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) website.

BPOA's 29 boards and commissions license and oversee nearly 1 million active professionals and businesses, including a range of occupations in health and business fields. The Secretary of the Commonwealth also oversees the appointment and commission of more than 80,000 notaries public.

Violations of the law or state regulations may result in disciplinary actions including civil penalties and the suspension or revocation of a license or commission.

