Pennsylvania Department of State Hosts Vendor Demonstration of Voting Systems with a Paper Record

"This demonstration gives everyone an opportunity to learn about the potential voting system options available to counties," Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said. "We want to ensure that the public understands these options that will provide enhanced security and will make it easier to audit election results."

Vendors participating were Unisyn Voting Solutions, Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), Hart InterCivic and Clear Ballot Group.

Ultimately, counties will have their choice from among any of the voting systems that achieve certification from both the federal Election Assistance Commission and the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Only one of the systems displayed today is currently certified for use in Pennsylvania. Several others are expected to complete the certification process later this year.

Pennsylvania will receive nearly $13.5 million from Congress' recent appropriation of $380 million for election security under the Omnibus Appropriations Act of 2018. The funding is being distributed under provisions of the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Each state's allocation requires a 5-percent state match, bringing Pennsylvania's total funding package to $14.15 million.

The administration is committed to working with the legislature to help fund these voting system upgrades, including but not limited to the consideration of future year cost-sharing arrangements which could use local, state, and federal dollars.

