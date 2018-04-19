Pennsylvania Department of State Takes Action Against Charitable Organizations

Voice 4 The Fallen, 34 North Kennedy Street, McAdoo, PA 18237

18237 National Character Education Foundation, 120 East Beaver Street, Zelienople , PA 16063

, PA 16063 The Angeletti Group, LLC, 17 Village Road, New Vernon, NJ 07976

07976 H. Freeman Associates, LLC, 2204 Salisbury Road, South Richmond, IN 47374

Acting Secretary Torres noted that those organizations may not solicit donations or conduct fundraising activities until they have come into compliance with the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act.

The Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations maintains a comprehensive list of charitable organizations, professional solicitors and professional fundraising counsel that have been subject to sanctions or corrective measures. This list contains the most up-to-date information on any specific disciplinary action.

Each entry includes the name of the charitable organization, professional solicitor or professional fundraising counsel, address, sanction imposed, a description of the basis for the disciplinary or corrective measure and the effective date.

Anyone who suspects unethical activity by a charitable organization can contact the Bureau's Division of Charities Investigations/Audits by emailing RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov or by calling (717) 787-0700.

The Bureau oversees the registration of more than 12,000 charitable organizations, professional solicitors and professional fundraising counsel. A list of registration exclusions and exemptions for charitable organizations can be found on the Department's website.

Violations of the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act may result in disciplinary actions including civil penalties and the suspension or revocation of a registration.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

