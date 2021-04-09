Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners Announces Plans for Previous Kremer Eye Center Building in King of Prussia

"We've partnered with Meyer Design Group to help us not only redesign the building prior to opening, but also help us take our branding to the next level. We've grown tremendously as a company and now that we are serving patients in Delaware, we knew it was time for a change," said Andy Frankel, Chief Operating Officer of Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners.

The Mall Boulevard location will serve as Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners' flagship location and is the twenty-third office to open for the group since their inception in 2012. Future plans for the building include a Mohs micrographic (skin cancer) surgery center on the third floor.

"This building was a big investment for us, and one that we know will serve the community well. Having a surgery center on site means convenience for patients as well as a continuity of care since it allows us to be a part of their skin cancer treatment every step of the way," said Dr. Daniel Shurman, CEO of Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners.

Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners' new location on Mall Boulevard is planning to open their doors later this spring and will be providing medical and cosmetic dermatology to the community. They plan to open a Mohs skin cancer surgery center on the third floor in 2022. Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the group has added nine locations, allowing them to expand their footprint and provide dermatologic care to new communities such as Lewisburg and North Wilmington. For a full list of locations, please visit www.PaDermPartners.com/locations.

About Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners

Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (PDP) is the region's fastest growing dermatology practice with 23 Pennsylvania and Delaware offices. Since 2012, PDP has been dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing and talented team of medical practitioners. PDP specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and their providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. For more information, visit www.padermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.

