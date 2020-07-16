Pennsylvania Domestic Violence Victims Benefit by Soap Donations from Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade Soap

HOMESTEAD, Pa., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic violence victims will benefit from a new sales model from Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade in Homestead, Pennsylvania. Beginning August 1, Pip & Lola's introduces a Buy Two and Donate One offer. For each purchase of two bars of soap, the store will provide a bar of soap to a regional domestic violence nonprofit.

Pip & Lola's is excited that we are changing our entire business model to a Buy Two and we Donate One model. Beginning August 1 2020, for every 2 items we sell, we will donate 1 bar of soap to a Domestic Violence Shelter or Charity. We will be cycling through who exactly gets them in order to make the biggest impact possible. Go to www.pipandlola.com for more infomation.

The program responds to the marked increase in domestic violence hotline calls and incidents as Covid-19 stay-at-home orders were lifted regionally and beyond. As victims were essentially trapped with their abusers, calls for help and reports to police dropped as restrictions went into place.

"People who were forced to shelter-in-place with their abusers really weighed heavily on our hearts," says Samantha Story-Camp who co-owns and manages the Homestead store with her husband Bruce.

The small business owners developed the new model with inspiration from their own "suspended soap" program in which customers could purchase an additional bar of soap to be donated to community members in need. "During lockdown, we were able to donate just over 500 bars to various food banks and charities," says Story-Camp.

Donations will be made monthly to program partners throughout Pennsylvania. Participation nonprofit agencies include: Pittsburgh area agencies Crisis Center North and Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, and Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA (Washington PA). In addition, Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, A Woman's Place (Doylestown), Safe Berks (Reading), and Clare House (Lancaster) are taking part.

"I am excited about this opportunity as Clare House transforms the lives of women and their children through an employment-focused program providing safety, housing, and supportive services with the goal of financial stability," says Maryanne O'Neill Executive Director, Clare House.

Story-Camp attributes the Pip & Lola's ongoing success to a robust online business and her company's dedication to customers as "family", demonstrated by making a commitment to discounting--not raising--prices.

Story-Camp says, "We will continue to have the 25% off coupon online until this COVID-19 crisis is over and we know it might be a minute…or a million minutes."

The suspended soap program was featured on NBC Nightly News in June.

