Pennsylvania Fantasy Contests Revenue Up 35% in May

Fantasy Contest Adjusted Revenue for each of the operators which had revenue for either May 2019 or May 2018 are displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contest Operator May 2019 May 2018 % Change FanDuel $960,155 $673,014 42.66% DraftKings $813,346 $632,009 28.69% Yahoo Fantasy Sports $8,463 $4,430 91.01% Draft $18,001 $16,992 5.94% Fantasy Draft $1,176 $2,500 -52.95% Sportshub Technologies $1,012 $1,591 -36.37% Boom Fantasy $903 $851 6.04% FastPIck.com* $0 $319 -- Statewide Total $1,803,056 $1,331,706 35.39%

*FastPick.com stopped providing fantasy contest in Pennsylvania in July 2018

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling, this now includes sports wagering offered through land-based sportsbooks at eight locations and through one online outlet. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

