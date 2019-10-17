Pennsylvania Fantasy Contests Revenue Up 37% in September

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site September's Fantasy Contest Revenue Report which shows revenue of $2,929,047 in September 2019, an increase of 37.27% over September of last year when revenue was $2,133,714.

Tax revenue collected from the play of fantasy contests in September of this year was $439,357.

Fantasy Contest adjusted revenue for each of the operators which had revenue for September 2019 and September 2018 are displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contest Operator September

2019 September

2018 % Change DraftKings $1,582,253 $1,174,328 34.74% FanDuel $1,364,193 $948,839 43.77% Draft $24,152 $19,659 22.85% Boom Fantasy $822 $1,337 -38.48% Sportshub Technologies $212 $270 -21.55% Full Time Fantasy Sports -- $242 -- Yahoo Fantasy Sports -$9,160 -$12,049 31.54% Fantasy Draft -$33,426 $1,089 -3170.62% Statewide Total $2,929,047 $2,133,714 37.27%

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 12 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at eight qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

