Pennsylvania Fantasy Contests Revenue Up 42% in July

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site July's Fantasy Contest Revenue Report which shows revenue produced of $1,244,168 in July 2019, an increase of 42% over July of last year when fantasy contests revenue was $878,185.

Tax revenue collect from the play of fantasy contests for July was $186,625.

Fantasy Contest Adjusted Revenue for each of the operators which had revenue for July 2019 and July 2018 are displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contest Operator July 2019 July 2018 % Change DraftKings $681,932 $437,108 56.01% FanDuel $543,810 $427,451 27.22% Draft $11,372 $8,760 29.81% Yahoo Fantasy Sports $6,165 $1,628 278.68% Sportshub Technologies $697 $1,236 -43.62% Fantasy Draft $467 $1,737 -73.11% Boom Fantasy $422 $264 59.87% Statewide Total $1,244,168 $878,185 41.67%

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at nine locations and through four online outlets; fantasy sports contests, and; video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

http://www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

