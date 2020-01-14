Pennsylvania Firefighter And Former Marine Hits Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot For $130,000 At PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Northampton County firefighter and Ex-Marine who served 10 years of active duty won the first Divine Fortune jackpot of the new year in Pennsylvania, while playing online at PlaySugarHouse.com. The married father of a young son, who wants to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot with a $100 bet, winning $129,389.

"We are just buying a house and this couldn't have happened at a better time," the 33-year-old said. "I have a toddler and a lot of bills with this new home so we'll put the money to good use."

"We love to hear how these Divine Fortune jackpots are changing the lives of our players," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "This latest winner served our country and is still on the front lines as a firefighter so we couldn't be happier that he was the first big winner of 2020!"

This is the eleventh Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer, supplier, and operator of a leading social casino & sportsbook platform currently deployed at affiliated land-based casinos and with other third-party partners of RSI. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

http://rushstreetinteractive.com

