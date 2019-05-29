Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Sale of Sands Bethlehem

The Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, which will be integrated into the WCH portfolio as Wind Creek Bethlehem, represents a best-in-class, Las Vegas-style resort, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, approximately 80 miles from New York City. Amenities include: a 282-room AAA Four Diamond hotel, a 183,000 square foot casino floor featuring 3,000 slots and electronic table games, 200 table games, numerous food and beverage outlets, a 150,000 square foot retail mall, and a multi-purpose event center. Sands President and COO Brian Carr had this to say, "We are thankful for the strong foundation that Las Vegas Sands provided for us over the past decade. It is exciting to now shift our focus to the future as we begin the process to rebrand the property to Wind Creek Bethlehem."

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie Bryan remarked, "The purchase of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem is a valuable addition to the Tribe's existing gaming portfolio. This investment will expand and complement our already extensive Wind Creek Hospitality brand's offerings, and bring added economic growth to the Lehigh Valley." WCH anticipates an immediate effort to expand the property to include construction of a 300-room hotel adjacent to the casino. WCH also plans to move forward with renovation of the existing No. 2 Machine Shop Bethlehem Steel site with ideas such as an adventure and water park that will include a 400 or so room hotel.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit: https://windcreekhospitality.com/.

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands of area residents. For more information, visit: www.pci-nsn.gov.

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.windcreekhospitality.com

