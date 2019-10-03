Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Posts First Video Gaming Terminal Revenue Reports

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site the initial reports of revenue generated by Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops.

Two operators have thus far placed VGT's in a total of seven truck stop establishments, with the first VGT establishment opening on August 16, 2019. Total adjusted revenue from this first opening through September 30, 2019 was $324,710. Each of the establishments operates the maximum allowed 5 machines.

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs through September was $168,849.

A report of revenue for September by establishment is available on the Gaming Control Board's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, as is a report for the partial month of August.

Truck Stop VGT adjusted revenue for each of the terminal operators during September is as follows.

VGT Terminal Operator August/September Wagers August/September Payouts August/September Gross Revenue Marquee by Penn1 $2,260,942.11 $2,034,199.52 $226,742.59 Commonwealth Gaming2 $1,187,939.00 $1,089,971.36 $97,967.64 Statewide Total $3,448,881.11 $3,124,170.88 $324,710.23

1 operates at Rutter's on Susquehanna Trail in York, Rutter's on W. Market St. in York, Rutter's in Mifflintown, and Rutter's in Duncansville.

2 operates at Emlenton Truck Plaza in Emlenton, Bald Eagle Truck Stop in McElhattan, and Snow Shoe Travel Plaza in Snow Shoe.

Under the law, up to five Video Gaming Terminals (VGT's) can be located in eligible truck stops that must be equipped with diesel islands for fueling commercial motor vehicles, have sold an average of 50,000 gallons of diesel or biodiesel fuel each month for the last 12 months (or be projected to do so in the future), have at least 20 parking spots dedicated for commercial motor vehicles, have a convenience store, and be situated on a parcel of land at least 3 acres in size.

Future monthly reports on VGT revenue will be posted on the Board's website during the first few days of each month.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 10 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at five qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

