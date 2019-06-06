Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Releases Annual Report on Casino Gaming's Impact on PA's Horse Racing Industry

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today released the Annual Racetrack Casino Benchmark Report detailing the impact of Pennsylvania casinos on the Commonwealth's horse racing industry. The report is now available for download from the PGCB's web site https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov .

The report includes and compares information from calendar year 2018. Among the report's findings is that tax generated by the play of slot machines amounted to $242 million that was earmarked for enhancements of race purses, assisting breeding operations located in Pennsylvania, providing health and pension benefits for horsemen, and to support agricultural initiatives.

The report also shows that casinos that have racetracks continue to invest in backstretch improvements. Since 2006, operators have spent over $73 million to build or renovate buildings and structures.

The horse racing tracks operating in conjunction with casinos in Pennsylvania are:

Thoroughbred

Parx Casino in Bucks County

in Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County

Harness

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County

The Meadows Casino and Racetrack in Washington County

Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Delaware County

Additionally, the report and its accompanying detailed statistical summary, provides a 5-year historical summary on:

Attendance at Pennsylvania's racetracks;

racetracks; A breakdown of PA Race Horse Development Trust Fund distributions;

Figures for breeding of both thoroughbred and standardbred horses;

Number of live races held in Pennsylvania and number of horses competing;

and number of horses competing; Purses awarded; and

Taxable handle and live racing handle.

About the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act ("Act") states that the authorization of limited gaming is intended to positively assist the Commonwealth's horse racing industry, support programs intended to foster and promote horse breeding, and improve the living and working conditions of personnel who work and reside in and around the stable and backside areas of racetracks. The avenue utilized through the Act to assist the horse racing industry was the creation of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund which is funded by a portion (approximately 10%) of gross revenue generated from slot machine gaming from the 12 casinos.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :



The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

