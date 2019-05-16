Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports April Sports Wagering Revenue
May 16, 2019, 10:33 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site April's Sports Wagering Report.
The monthly report provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth. All eight locations were in operation for the full month of April:
|
Casino
|
Handle
|
Revenue
|
Tax
|
Rivers Casino
|
$8,159,827
|
$871,753
|
$313,831
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$7,920,797
|
$781,163
|
$281,219
|
Parx Casino
|
$6,850,305
|
$907,298
|
$326,627
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$3,923,499
|
$361,249
|
$130,050
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$3,050,424
|
$379,731
|
$136,703
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$2,718,595
|
$282,740
|
$101,786
|
South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook
|
$2,603,808
|
$441,692
|
$159,009
|
Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook
|
$1,541,891
|
$195,856
|
$70,508
|
Statewide Total
|
$36,769,145
|
$4,221,482
|
$1,519,734
Tax revenue breakdown:
- State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $1,435,304
- Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $ 84,430
About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.
The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.
Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.
|
CONTACTS:
|
Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
|
(717) 346-8321
SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
Share this article