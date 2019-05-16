Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports Increase in Tables Games Revenue in April

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, display table games revenue for April 2019 at $77,448,426, an increase of 3.7% over April of last year when revenue was $74,667,615.

The Board also reported that combined slot machine and table games revenue for April of this year decreased by 1% compared to April of last year.

Total tax revenue from table games play during April was $12,457,096* with an average of 1,282 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for April 2019 and April 2018 along with a similar comparison for combined casino gaming revenue are displayed in the following tables:

Casino April 2019

Table Games

Revenue April 2018

Table Games

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $21,988,639 $17,576,573 25.10% Parx Casino $16,294,938 $16,495,195 -1.21% SugarHouse Casino $12,849,742 $10,226,198 25.66% Rivers Casino $6,444,027 $6,473,507 -0.46% Harrah's Philadelphia $4,561,346 $6,454,614 -29.33% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,515,491 $2,075,656 69.37% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,125,400 $3,087,628 1.22% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,669,508 $3,236,633 -17.52% Mount Airy Casino Resort $2,293,055 $3,644,770 -37.09% The Meadows Casino $2,125,558 $4,028,461 -47.24% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,342,501 $1,153,547 16.38% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $238,222 $214,833 10.89% Statewide Total $77,448,426 $74,667,615 3.72%

Casino April 2019 Total Gaming

Revenue April 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $51,259,416 $52,128,335 -1.67% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $47,031,211 $43,695,442 7.63% Rivers Casino $31,294,242 $30,471,550 2.70% SugarHouse Casino $28,462,036 $25,884,105 9.96% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,727,328 $21,677,320 -4.38% Harrah's Philadelphia $20,648,441 $24,083,424 -14.26% The Meadows Casino $19,534,043 $21,775,693 -10.29% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,285,858 $20,785,616 -7.22% Mount Airy Casino Resort $14,142,806 $16,291,240 -13.19% Valley Forge Casino Resort $11,765,486 $10,146,745 15.95% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,210,451 $11,377,257 -1.47% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,446,510 $2,529,415 -3.28% Statewide Total $277,807,829 $280,846,142 -1.08%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

