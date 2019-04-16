Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports March Sports Wagering Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site March's Sports Wagering Report.

The report encompasses the full month returns from:

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

SugarHouse Casino

Rivers Casino

Parx Casino

South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook

Harrah's Philadelphia

Additionally, it also contains partial month returns from:

Valley Forge Casino Resort (opened March 13 )

) Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook (opened March 14 )

The monthly report provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth.

Casino Handle Revenue Tax Rivers Casino $11,901,967 $1,344,398 $483,983 SugarHouse Casino $9,223,827 $1,237,301 $445,428 Parx Casino $7,965,932 $984,339 $354,362 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $5,337,483 $521,864 $187,871 Harrah's Philadelphia $3,794,014 $326,752 $117,631 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook $3,550,264 $534,253 $192,331 Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,047,998 $449,597 $161,855 Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook $706,089 $120,836 $43,501 Statewide Total $44,527,574 $5,519,340 $1,986,962

Tax revenue generated:

State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $1,876,576

Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $110,386

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

