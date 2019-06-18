Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports May Sports Wagering Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/, May's Sports Wagering Revenue Report.

The monthly report provides a breakdown of the handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth.

Casino Retail

Handle Online

Handle Revenue Tax Rivers Casino $7,924,510 -- $641,029 $230,771 SugarHouse Casino* $7,350,676 $573,163 $711,845 $256,264 Parx Casino $6,809,662 -- $639,922 $230,372 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,816,054 -- $210,637 $75,829 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook $2,745,803 -- $168,815 $60,773 Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,739,475 -- $240,766 $86,676 Harrah's Philadelphia $2,589,147 -- $138,094 $49,714 Oaks Race and Sportsbook $1,385,725 -- $110,744 $39,868 Statewide Total $35,361,052 $573,163 $2,861,852 $1,030,267



*SugarHouse Casino revenue includes online operation for three test days (May 28,29,30) and one-half day of operation on May 31

Tax revenue breakdown:

State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $973,030

Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $57,237

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, In additional to slot machine and table games gambling, this now included sports wagering offered currently through land-based sportsbooks at eight locations and through one online outlet. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

