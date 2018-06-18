Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports Slight Increase in Tables Games Revenue in May

The Board is also reporting total tax revenue from table games play during May in the amount of $12,058,720* with an average of 1,271 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for May 2018 and May 2017 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are displayed in the following tables:

Casino May 2018 Table

Games

Revenue May 2017 Table

Games

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $19,616,223 $21,715,852 -9.67% Parx Casino $16,047,651 $14,232,774 12.75% SugarHouse Casino $10,094,366 $11,447,286 -11.82% Rivers Casino $6,288,483 $5,424,038 15.94% Harrah's Philadelphia $5,255,880 $6,091,326 -13.72% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,797,974 $2,261,238 67.96% The Meadows Casino $3,236,107 $1,443,067 124.25% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,022,032 $2,970,599 1.73% Mount Airy Casino Resort $2,938,656 $4,227,722 -30.49% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,896,686 $2,861,110 1.24% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,309,596 $1,403,945 -6.72% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $405,220 $385,802 5.03% Statewide Total $74,908,874 $74,464,759 0.60%

Casino May 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue May 2017 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $51,755,740 $48,318,937 7.11% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $46,625,533 $48,222,089 -3.31% Rivers Casino $28,964,729 $27,563,455 5.08% SugarHouse Casino $25,642,956 $26,974,684 -4.94% Harrah's Philadelphia $22,498,825 $23,277,669 -3.35% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $21,125,950 $21,346,494 -1.03% The Meadows Casino $20,595,361 $20,603,143 -0.04% Mohegan Sun Pocono $20,333,197 $20,636,107 -1.47% Mount Airy Casino Resort $15,548,124 $17,203,020 -9.62% Valley Forge Casino Resort $11,745,028 $9,382,334 25.18% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,249,866 $11,102,507 1.33% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,816,825 $3,082,496 -8.62% Statewide Total $278,902,133 $277,712,934 0.43%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-reports-slight-increase-in-tables-games-revenue-in-may-300667759.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

http://www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

