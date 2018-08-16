Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports Table Games Revenue for July

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, display tables games revenue for July 2018 at $73,820,267 a decrease of 5.2% over July of last year when revenue was $77,855,644.

The Board also reported that when combining July's table games revenue with the earlier reported July slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue decreased by 3.3% compared to July of last year.

The Board is also reporting total tax revenue from table games play during July in the amount of $11,888,675* with an average of 1,272 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for July 2018 and July 2017 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are displayed in the following tables:

Casino July 2018 Table



Games



Revenue July 2017 Table



Games



Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $21,136,815 $20,616,680 2.52% Parx Casino $15,308,027 $15,470,427 -1.05% SugarHouse Casino $10,040,595 $9,708,046 3.43% Rivers Casino $5,657,336 $5,626,840 0.54% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $4,226,527 $6,014,716 -29.73% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,951,802 $5,099,335 -22.50% The Meadows Casino $3,201,602 $3,762,922 -14.92% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,627,085 $3,964,159 -33.73% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,008,576 $2,629,191 14.43% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $2,954,506 $3,155,992 -6.38% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,330,964 $1,320,322 0.81% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $376,433 $487,013 -22.71% Statewide Total $73,820,267 $77,855,644 -5.18%

Casino July 2018



Total Gaming



Revenue July 2017



Total Gaming



Revenue % Change Parx Casino $50,019,386 $49,917,524 0.20% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $46,903,725 $47,060,002 -0.33% Rivers Casino $30,061,001 $29,937,226 0.41% SugarHouse Casino $24,976,685 $24,610,094 1.49% The Meadows Casino $22,090,033 $23,238,992 -4.94% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $20,834,168 $22,936,616 -9.17% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,251,246 $21,774,599 -7.00% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,586,941 $22,568,354 -13.21% Mount Airy Casino Resort $17,115,022 $19,813,776 -13.62% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,958,484 $11,906,194 0.44% Valley Forge Casino Resort $10,625,296 $9,889,706 7.44% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $3,042,265 $3,327,527 -8.57% Statewide Total $277,464,252 $286,980,610 -3.32%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey



(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

http://www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

