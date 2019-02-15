Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to Hold Public Input Hearing in Shippensburg Township on March 25th for Greenwood Gaming's Category 4 Casino Application in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced today that it will hold a public input hearing on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University to collect testimony on the Category 4 casino application submitted by Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc. (Parx Casino).

The March 25th hearing will be held at the Conference Center's 2nd Floor Spinnaker Room, 500 Newburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. The hearing begins at 4:00 p.m.

The purpose of the hearing which, per provisions of the Gaming Act must be held within the local municipality in which the proposed casino would be located, is to both provide a forum for individuals to voice their support or opposition to the proposed casino and to permit those persons with an interest in the applicant's proposal to learn more about the project.

The Board also announced that it has begun accepting requests today from citizens, public officials and community groups who wish to provide oral or written testimony regarding the proposed casino. Those wishing to present testimony at the public input hearing must register prior to the hearing by visiting the Board's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, and click the "Parx Casino Shippensburg Public Input Hearing" link under the QuickLinks section of the home page.

The deadline for registration to speak is noon on Friday, March 22, 2019. A listing of all government officials, community groups and individuals who have registered to speak will be posted on the Board's web site one week prior to the hearing and updated daily.

Those who cannot attend the public hearing but would like to place written comments into the record can do so prior to the hearing date through the same web site link, by e-mail to boardclerk@pa.gov, or by fax to 717-265-7416. Mailed comments must be postmarked no later than March 22, 2019 and mailed to:

PA Gaming Control Board

P.O. Box 69060

Harrisburg, PA 17106

Attention: Board Clerk

All information received by the Board during these proceedings, either in oral or written form, will be included in the record upon which the Board will grant or deny a license.

A separate public hearing will be held at a later date in Harrisburg where Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc. representatives will offer oral arguments and Board members can ask additional questions prior to a licensing decision.

All questions that are not press-related should be referred to the PGCB's Office of Hearings and Appeals at (717) 265-7451.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at six locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

http://www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

