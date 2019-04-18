Pennsylvania Governor's Civic Engagement Award to Honor Schools and Students

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania high schools and students who earned the Governor's Civic Engagement Award (GCEA) for their voter registration efforts this school year will be honored at three regional recognition events.

The GCEA program, now in its second school year, encourages eligible Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections as voter registration drive organizers, voters and poll workers.

The award is presented by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education, in collaboration with Inspire U.S., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that trains and assists students working to increase voter participation.

Schools that register at least 65 percent of their eligible students earn a Silver Level Award, while schools that register 85 percent or more of their eligible students earn a Gold Level Award. Eligible students are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.

New this year will be individual awards to outstanding students, 17 years of age or older, who registered their peers to vote and also served as poll workers.

Student leaders and staff advisers at the qualifying high schools and individual award winners are invited to attend one of the upcoming regional recognition events:

Northeast and Central PA : Monday, April 29 , at the Pennsylvania State Museum in Harrisburg

: , at the Pennsylvania State Museum in Southeast PA: Thursday, May 2 , in the Science Center Theater at Montgomery County Community College Central Campus in Blue Bell

, in the Science Center Theater at Central Campus in Southwest PA: Tuesday, May 7 , in the William Pitt Union at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh

All three events will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

So far this year, 51 high schools across the commonwealth have registered with Inspire U.S. to participate in the GCEA program and more than 2,000 eligible students from those schools have either registered to vote or pledged to register.

During the GCEA's inaugural year, 16 Pennsylvania high schools earned the award and 2,955 eligible students registered to vote through the program.

GCEA award applications for schools and individuals are available on the Department of State website. The deadline to apply for awards is April 22.

For more information, contact ra-voterreg@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State

