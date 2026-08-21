Pennsylvania Home Sales Show Seasonal Decline in July

LEMOYNE, Pa., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's housing market remained relatively steady in July, compared to the previous month, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®.

Home sales fell 10%, from 13,000 in June to about 11,700 in July, and were down nearly 4% from a year earlier. The number of listings on the market was nearly the same in July at 45,944, but was down 3.7% from last year.

The median home price edged down slightly by 3% in July to $330,000, down from the all-time high of $340,000 in June, reflecting a modest shift in the market while remaining stable overall. The median home price was up 4.7% year over year.

"The real estate market often sees a seasonal slowing of home sales in the summer, which is a normal part of the housing cycle," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "Buyers and sellers are still active, and the summer market can offer opportunities for consumers who are prepared to make decisions in current conditions."

"Ultimately, it's important for consumers to focus on how these current conditions affect their goals and finances. Working with a knowledgeable Realtor® can help buyers and sellers evaluate the market, understand their options and make informed decisions," he added.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)