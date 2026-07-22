Pennsylvania Housing Market Hits Another Milestone Price

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Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)

Jul 22, 2026, 09:34 ET

LEMOYNE, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price jumped to $340,000 in June, marking another high, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. Home prices have increased since January and were up just over 6% compared to June 2025 when the median price was $320,000.  

"When home values reach new highs, it typically reflects a combination of steady buyer demand, limited housing inventory and confidence in real estate as a long-term investment," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "Ultimately, the increases we're seeing in home prices show that housing remains a valuable asset."

The market saw an increase in sales, both month-over-month and year-over-year with more than 13,000 sales in June. Sales were up more than 19% compared to May this year and were up 3% compared to the same time last year.

There were 45,870 listings on the market in June, up slightly from the previous month, but down about 3% year-over-year.

"For homeowners, these strong prices help build equity, strengthen household wealth and provide financial flexibility," Dean said. "These higher prices reflect that housing remains a highly desired asset and that prospective buyers will need to plan and prepare for buying a home. Working with a real estate professional can help them accomplish their dreams of owning a home."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)

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