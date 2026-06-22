Pennsylvania Housing Market Posts Another Month of Price Growth

LEMOYNE, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring housing market hit another high this year when the Pennsylvania median home sales price hit $320,000 in May, up from $315,000 the previous month, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The statewide housing market has continued to see prices increase since the beginning of the year. The median home price was up about 5% from $305,000 compared to May 2025.

"The state's rising home prices reflect the sustained demand for homes, and the growing inventory provides consumers with more opportunities and choices," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "These trends are creating a healthier and more balanced market for buyers and sellers alike."

The number of homes on the market jumped about 12% from April to May, going from about 40,000 listings in April to more than 44,800 in May. Listings were down 5% compared to the same time last year.

Sales were also up month-over-month, hitting nearly 10,900 in May, compared to about 9,400 in April. However, the number of sales was down about 5.5% compared to May 2025.

"Homebuyers should approach today's housing market with patience and preparation. While increased inventory is providing more options, competition remains strong in many local areas," Dean said. "Buyers and sellers should work with a trusted real estate professional who will help keep them informed and position them to make confident decisions in this changing market."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)