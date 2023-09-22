Pennsylvania Home Sales Up 11% in August

News provided by

Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

An audio quote from Al Perry is available at PARealtors.org/housing-report

LEMOYNE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of home sales in Pennsylvania rose 11% from July to August, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. However, the total number of sales is down 17% compared to the same time last year, with nearly 11,700 sales in August.

"The summer real estate market has remained strong for home sales this year. We're pleased to see the uptick in sales last month, but consumers continue to face a tight market inventory. There are simply not enough homes on the market to meet demand, particularly in the starter home price range," said PAR President Al Perry. "It's a situation real estate markets across Pennsylvania and the country are experiencing for a number of reasons. The housing industry has underbuilt for more than a decade and isn't able to meet the growing demand. We have many millennials entering the homebuying phase of their lives and older homeowners are remaining in their homes longer."

Perry added, "Many homeowners took advantage of historically low interest rates over the past few years. Today, those same homeowners have to weigh their existing rates against significantly higher rates they would incur in a trade-up home purchase. Entry level housing sales depend on these trade-up purchases to make housing inventory available to first-time buyers. Many of those trade ups aren't taking place in this current market."

The median home sale price decreased slightly in August to $223,131 from $225,278 in July.

"Home prices in Pennsylvania have remained strong and are up about 5% over last year," Perry said. "Owning a home continues to be a great long-term investment to help build wealth."

"Having a knowledgeable and experienced Realtor® by your side can help increase your chances of finding the right home in today's market," he added. "Realtors®' local market expertise and negotiation skills help ensure you get the best possible price and terms and protect your interests during the transaction."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

Also from this source

Tight Housing Inventory Affects Pennsylvania Real Estate Market

Pennsylvania's Median Home Sales Price Jumps in June

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.