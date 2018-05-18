Pennsylvania Hospitals Acquire Advanced Cancer Management Systems From Elekta

This acquisition is part of an exclusive agreement signed in 2014 to equip AHN medical centers with sophisticated cancer treatment equipment and information management systems from Elekta.

"AHN and Highmark Health have made a long-term commitment to improve access and expand services that help prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and support cancer patients throughout the entire care continuum," said David Parda, M.D., Chair, AHN Cancer Institute. "As part of that commitment, we want to not only ensure that our network hospitals have the most advanced oncology products and services available today, but also establish relationships that allow us to remain at the forefront of oncology as new innovations are brought to market. Elekta is not only the leading innovator of today's radiation oncology solutions, it is also the partner of choice for providing a complete package of patient-centric radiation therapy care options in an evolving technology and healthcare economic landscape."

The Cancer Institute's radiation oncology program has a formal affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, one of the nation's 41 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, for research, medical education and clinical services.

Peter Gaccione, Executive Vice President, Region North and Latin America, Elekta, said: "Elekta is very honored to provide AHN with innovative technologies that deliver more efficient, personalized cancer care and improved patient outcomes. AHN is committed to providing patients throughout its region with the best cancer care possible to tailor treatments that meet the specific needs of individual patients. This approach is entirely aligned with Elekta's vision for improving cancer therapy and we are proud to have the opportunity to partner with AHN to achieve our mutual goals."

Since signing the 2014 agreement, AHN has invested in the following Elekta treatment delivery and software solutions:

MOSAIQ® Oncology Information System, the most comprehensive patient-centric oncology EHR. MOSAIQ facilitates actionable analytics and continuous learning while offering the highest level of customization and automation to help customers achieve their safety and quality goals.

Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™, the gold standard radiosurgery system designed specifically for treating the brain. It is the only dedicated system to deliver precision intracranial radiosurgery with unrivaled accuracy, and treatment quality and efficiency.

Flexitron®, a remote afterloading platform that offers a simple, intuitive brachytherapy workflow. Flexitron helps the clinical team to work safely and efficiently and is a platform for innovation in brachytherapy.

Versa HD™, a highly versatile, all-in-one radiotherapy system that offers unlimited possibilities regardless of anatomy, indication or complexity. Versa HD provides a single platform to deliver advanced stereotactic treatments and conventional radiotherapy throughout the body, delivering the flexibility to treat more patients and a wider variety of indications.

Monaco®, a high-precision radiotherapy treatment planning solution that offers gold-standard accuracy. Monaco helps clinicians to understand the patient biology while providing fast and efficient planning, optimizing plan creation and treatment delivery workflows.

Allegheny Health Network is a western Pennsylvania-based integrated healthcare system that serves patients from across a five state region that includes Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The Network's Cancer Institute employs more than 200 physicians and 500 oncology professionals who provide a complete spectrum of oncology care at more than 50 affiliated oncology clinics, including access to state-of-the-art technologies and new therapies being explored in clinical cancer trials. Its radiation oncology program is the largest in the country accredited by the American College of Radiology, QOPI, FACT, NAPBC.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson,

Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180,

e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Michelle Joiner,

Director,

Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-770-670-2447,

e-mail: michelle.joiner@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/pennsylvania-hospitals-acquire-advanced-cancer-management-systems-from-elekta,c2523780

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-hospitals-acquire-advanced-cancer-management-systems-from-elekta-300650881.html

SOURCE Elekta

Related Links

http://www.elekta.com

