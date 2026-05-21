Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Continues to Increase

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third month in a row, the Pennsylvania median home sales price rose year-over-year, hitting $315,000 in April. Median home sale prices have jumped nearly 19% since the start of the year and went up in the past three months compared year-over-year. Last month, the price was up 7.4% compared to the same time last year and up 5% over March, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®.

Sales increased by more than 15% compared to the previous month, hitting over 9,400 in April. However, they fell 8% compared to the same time last year.

"Home prices have continued to rise this year in many markets throughout the commonwealth," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "Limited housing supply, steady buyer demand and homeowners staying in place longer have helped keep upward pressure on home prices."

The number of listings on the market is up from the previous month, although down compared to the same time last year. There were more than 40,000 listings in April, compared to 37,260 in March.

"For homeowners, rising prices continue to build equity and strengthen familial wealth. For buyers, the market remains competitive, making it more important than ever to understand local conditions, pricing trends and negotiation strategies. Working with a Realtor® can help homebuyers navigate the changing real estate market trends," Dean said.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)