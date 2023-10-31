Pennsylvania Jury Awards Nearly $1 Billion in Mitsubishi Defective Seat Belt Case

News provided by

Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball

31 Oct, 2023, 18:55 ET

Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, LLP prevails for master woodworker, now quadriplegic

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A unanimous jury in Philadelphia has found in favor of a man left quadriplegic when the seat belt in his Mitsubishi 3000 GT failed to protect him during a 2017 accident and awarded almost $977 million.

The verdict on behalf of Francis Amagasu, 58, includes $176 million in compensatory damages and an additional $800 million in punitive damages. Attorneys in the case say the verdict is among the largest in Pennsylvania involving an automotive defect this year.

"Mr. Amagasu lives in a rehab facility now, but it may as well just be a prison cell," says attorney Wes Ball of Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball in Houston. "He's in a 10 by 12 room and has had to re-learn how to speak. But he testified and the jury heard his voice, loud and clear."

The accident happened in November 2017 as Mr. Amagasu was driving in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania. As he attempted to maneuver around another vehicle, Mr. Amagasu's car rolled over. Though he was wearing a seat belt, it was one made with a so-called "rip-stitch" design, in which the belt rips apart to, in theory, better manage the forces in a crash.

"But that design doesn't work," says attorney Kyle Farrar. "What happens is the seat belt intentionally tears apart and becomes four inches longer, making it easier for the person to move around and that's what happened to Mr. Amagasu. His head was forced into the car's roof, and he broke his neck."

Prior to the accident, Mr. Amagasu was a master woodworker. Samples of work by his grandfather, artist George Nakashima, are on display in the Smithsonian.

In addition to lawyers from Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, Mr. Amagasu was represented by Daniel Sherry Jr., Nancy Winkler, and Jessica Colliver of Philadelphia-based Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck.

The case is Soomi Amagasu et al. v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., case number 02406, in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

The trial lawyers at Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball have hard-earned expertise in cases against global auto and tire manufacturers over various automotive defects as well as tire tread separation defects that can cause vehicles to lose control and roll over, often at highway speeds and without warning. The firm has secured verdicts and settlements against some of the largest automakers in the world in cases involving auto defects. For more information, visit klfblaw.com.

Media Contact:
Tamlyn Sheng
[email protected]
800-559-4534

SOURCE Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.