Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Extended Holiday Hours at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today announced that many Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the commonwealth will open for extended hours to provide customers additional shopping opportunities and convenience during the holiday season.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will adjust their hours to accommodate customer demand. Many will open earlier and remain open later. Some stores will open on days they may typically be closed, including Sundays.

Consumers are encouraged to check the hours of local stores by visiting FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which will be updated daily, or downloading the Fine Wine & Good Spirits apps for iPhones and Android phones.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on Christmas Eve (Monday, Dec. 24), with all stores closing by 6 p.m. On New Year's Eve (Monday, Dec. 31), all stores will close by 8 p.m.

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

