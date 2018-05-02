Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Pandora Vanderpump Sabo to Headline Pittsburgh Wine Festival

The VIP Tasting is from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. VIPs will enjoy early access to the event, a selection of rare wines not offered during the Grand Tasting, and a more intimate experience with the winemakers and winery representatives.

The Grand Tasting will be held from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. All guests will have the opportunity to visit the on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to purchase many of the wines sampled during the event.

Two Chairman's Selection® wines will debut during the wine festival, and attendees will have a chance to taste and purchase them weeks before they arrive in stores. Havens Winery Black and Blue Napa Valley 2014, which received 91 points in Wine Advocate (Dec. 30, 2016), will be available for $19.99, a savings of more than $30 from nationally quoted prices. Franciscan Estate Merlot Reserve Napa Valley 2013 will also be available for $19.99, a savings of more than $25 from nationally quoted prices.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.pittsburghwinefestival.com. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is the daughter of reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump and an entrepreneur in her own right. Pandora and her husband Jason Sabo will meet fans and pour their elegant and sophisticated Vanderpump Rosé from Côtes de Provence AOP. Pandora can be seen regularly alongside her mom on Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules." Fans are invited to stop by to meet Pandora, take a photo with her, and have her sign a bottle of her classic-style rosé.

Winemakers of note will pour their creations at the Pittsburgh wine festival, including Deb and Tom Mortimer from Aubichon Cellars/Joleté Wines/Le Cadeau Vineyard (Deb is a Pennsylvania native); Jean-Étienne Chermette from Pierre Marie Chermette Beaujolais; Clément Berthier from Clément et Florian Berthier; and Vincent Esnou from Domaine de la Belle Étoile. Many of the wines featured at the festival have received high scores from notable publications.

Event attendees are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and consume responsibly. Attendees should create a plan, make a list of the wines they want to try, and designate a sober driver. Reduced-price designated driver tickets are available for the event.

Wine Week 2018 begins at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, on Thursday, May 3, and continues at the Susquehanna International Wine Festival near Lancaster on Friday, May 4.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

