Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store in Meadville

Customers in the area can shop the expanded product selection at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 19017 Park Avenue Plaza, Meadville. Starting on Monday, April 16, this store will be open 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 A.M. through 7:00 P.M. Sunday.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

