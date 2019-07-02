Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Awards Nearly $765,000 in Grants to Reduce Underage and Dangerous Drinking

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to providing financial support to reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has approved almost $765,000 to 44 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2019-20 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

"Since 1999, the PLCB has awarded almost $15 million in alcohol education project grants to schools and universities, non-profits, law enforcement, and organizations all across the commonwealth. Funding these projects is making a difference in our communities," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "We are pleased and proud to fund projects that seek to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking."

Forty-four projects from 28 counties across Pennsylvania were awarded a total of $764,925 in grants. Grant projects include enforcement patrols and tactics, educational efforts, awareness campaigns and alternative, alcohol-free activities, all aimed to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

Some of grants awarded:

A recipient in Cameron , Elk , and McKean counties will develop a student-produced video message contest, the winner of which will receive a scholarship.

, , and counties will develop a student-produced video message contest, the winner of which will receive a scholarship. A Chester County project will create and implement a youth council that will assess the community's needs and plan projects targeting their peers to reduce underage drinking.

project will create and implement a youth council that will assess the community's needs and plan projects targeting their peers to reduce underage drinking. A Lancaster County project will create an alcohol education campaign aimed at Latino youth.

project will create an alcohol education campaign aimed at Latino youth. A Westmoreland County project will fund the first Faces & Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) program – a national recovery community organization – in Pennsylvania .

The complete list of grant recipients and projects is available at lcb.pa.gov.

The maximum award for each one-year grant is $20,000.

Also this year, the PLCB offered 20 "mini-grants" of up to $500 each to encourage attendance by Pennsylvania college community representatives at the International Town & Gown Association's City and University Relations Conference (ITGA) May 19 through 22 in State College.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of avenues, including grants, a poster contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a free alcohol educational conference, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials, and training and technical assistance for licensees through the Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) and other organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

