Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists for Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

"The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest is a great way for students across the commonwealth to show off their artistic talents and deliver positive messages that can influence their peers to avoid underage drinking and instead find fun, safe, healthy activities to do," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board commends these young artists, and encourages them to make smart choices as they go through life."

In their winning designs, students focused on positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free and healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities.

The PLCB will use the designs to create folders, notebooks, and magnets to distribute throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.

Nearly 770 students from 15 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, almost 36,000 entries have been submitted.

This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 2 through April 5.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

2017-18 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

Reproductions – $100 each

County Student Grade School Berks Angelle Rescigno 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Butler Mei Lien Mansfield * 3 Mars Elementary School Butler Gabriella Rossi * 3 Mars Elementary School Chester Kerry Reynolds * 11 Home School Lancaster Gage Petersheim 10 Conestoga Valley High School

Grade winners – $50 each

County Student Grade School Allegheny Pavithra Kumar 1 Franklin Elementary School Berks Abby Norman 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Edyn George 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Butler Emilia Carrabba 3 Mars Elementary School Butler Sara Biaggini 4 Mars Elementary School Carbon DeAnna Strouse 11 Weatherly Area Senior High School Cumberland Maria-Catalina Heil * 2 Immaculata Academy Home School Dauphin Cama Enders 5 Halifax Elementary School Dauphin Kortlynd Shomper K Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Jefferson Kira Fry 12 Brockway Area High School York Hermiony Valdes 6 Allen Middle School York Caterina Zannino 9 York County School of Technology York Tori George 10 York County School of Technology

Special Recognition

County Student Grade School Berks Jillian Avery * 1 Schuylkill Valley Elementary School Berks Lauren Avery 1 Schuylkill Valley Elementary School Berks Dorothy Liu 6 Reiffton School Berks Lauren Bryant 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Damien Hoover 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Makayla Barrett * 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Bradyn Erb 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Butler Sage Mahan 2 Mars Elementary School Butler Abigail Schirato 2 Mars Elementary School Butler Camden Hoffman * 3 Mars Elementary School Butler Carter Snyder 4 Mars Elementary School Butler Lucas Boyle 6 Haine Middle School Cumberland Marie-Laurence Heil * 4 Immaculata Academy Home School Cumberland Samantha Brooker 5 Broad Street Elementary School Dauphin Nola Cusick 5 Halifax Elementary School Dauphin Ella Lebo 5 Halifax Elementary School Dauphin Mahnoor Azim 9 Middletown Area High School Delaware Reid Graham 4 Media Elementary School Jefferson Savannah Buttery 12 Brockway Area High School Lehigh Zenon Hrycenko * 10 Lehigh Valley Home School Luzerne Sawyer Bowser 6 Valley Elementary/Middle School Mercer Emma Gruver 9 West Middlesex Junior/Senior High School Washington Ben Hardy 9 Trinity High School Washington Kaden Kolson 9 Trinity High School Washington Koen Weichel 9 Trinity High School Washington Jonathan Chopp 10 Trinity High School Washington Brenna Beck 12 Trinity High School York Steven Nolte 5 Shallow Brook Intermediate

* Previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner

