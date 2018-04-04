Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists for Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During a ceremony at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today recognized 46 students who participated in the 26th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest, part of Alcohol Awareness Month.
"The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest is a great way for students across the commonwealth to show off their artistic talents and deliver positive messages that can influence their peers to avoid underage drinking and instead find fun, safe, healthy activities to do," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board commends these young artists, and encourages them to make smart choices as they go through life."
In their winning designs, students focused on positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free and healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities.
The PLCB will use the designs to create folders, notebooks, and magnets to distribute throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.
Nearly 770 students from 15 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, almost 36,000 entries have been submitted.
This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 2 through April 5.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.
2017-18 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
Reproductions – $100 each
|
County
|
Student
|
Grade
|
School
|
Berks
|
Angelle Rescigno
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Butler
|
Mei Lien Mansfield *
|
3
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Gabriella Rossi *
|
3
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Chester
|
Kerry Reynolds *
|
11
|
Home School
|
Lancaster
|
Gage Petersheim
|
10
|
Conestoga Valley High School
Grade winners – $50 each
|
County
|
Student
|
Grade
|
School
|
Allegheny
|
Pavithra Kumar
|
1
|
Franklin Elementary School
|
Berks
|
Abby Norman
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Edyn George
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Butler
|
Emilia Carrabba
|
3
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Sara Biaggini
|
4
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Carbon
|
DeAnna Strouse
|
11
|
Weatherly Area Senior High School
|
Cumberland
|
Maria-Catalina Heil *
|
2
|
Immaculata Academy Home School
|
Dauphin
|
Cama Enders
|
5
|
Halifax Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Kortlynd Shomper
|
K
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Jefferson
|
Kira Fry
|
12
|
Brockway Area High School
|
York
|
Hermiony Valdes
|
6
|
Allen Middle School
|
York
|
Caterina Zannino
|
9
|
York County School of Technology
|
York
|
Tori George
|
10
|
York County School of Technology
Special Recognition
|
County
|
Student
|
Grade
|
School
|
Berks
|
Jillian Avery *
|
1
|
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
|
Berks
|
Lauren Avery
|
1
|
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
|
Berks
|
Dorothy Liu
|
6
|
Reiffton School
|
Berks
|
Lauren Bryant
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Damien Hoover
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Makayla Barrett *
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Bradyn Erb
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Butler
|
Sage Mahan
|
2
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Abigail Schirato
|
2
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Camden Hoffman *
|
3
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Carter Snyder
|
4
|
Mars Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Lucas Boyle
|
6
|
Haine Middle School
|
Cumberland
|
Marie-Laurence Heil *
|
4
|
Immaculata Academy Home School
|
Cumberland
|
Samantha Brooker
|
5
|
Broad Street Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Nola Cusick
|
5
|
Halifax Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Ella Lebo
|
5
|
Halifax Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Mahnoor Azim
|
9
|
Middletown Area High School
|
Delaware
|
Reid Graham
|
4
|
Media Elementary School
|
Jefferson
|
Savannah Buttery
|
12
|
Brockway Area High School
|
Lehigh
|
Zenon Hrycenko *
|
10
|
Lehigh Valley Home School
|
Luzerne
|
Sawyer Bowser
|
6
|
Valley Elementary/Middle School
|
Mercer
|
Emma Gruver
|
9
|
West Middlesex Junior/Senior High School
|
Washington
|
Ben Hardy
|
9
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Kaden Kolson
|
9
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Koen Weichel
|
9
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Jonathan Chopp
|
10
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Brenna Beck
|
12
|
Trinity High School
|
York
|
Steven Nolte
|
5
|
Shallow Brook Intermediate
* Previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner
